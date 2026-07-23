Officer dismissed for leaking information in Fabian police death case

People attend a ceremony for the 11-year-old Fabian who died after being chased and hit by a police car, on Thursday 05 June 2025, in the Elisabeth Park, in Ganshoren, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The police officer who unlawfully accessed and leaked information related to the death of 11-year-old Fabian in Ganshoren has been dismissed from the Brussels-Midi police zone.

In response, the officer is now challenging the sanction before Belgium's Council of State, according to DH.

Nearly a year after the death of Fabian, the 11-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a police vehicle during a pursuit in Elisabeth Park in Ganshoren, disciplinary consequences have reached beyond the officers directly involved in the incident.

Unlawful access to the investigation

A police officer from the Brussels-Midi police zone, who was not involved in the fatal pursuit, was dismissed after illegally consulting and transmitting confidential information related to the case.

The newspaper reports that the officer, who had been assigned to the zone's traffic department since 2022, received a forced dismissal in February 2026. He has since appealed the decision before Belgium's Council of State, the country's highest administrative court.

Fabian died on 2 June 2025 after being struck by a patrol car from the Brussels-West police zone while on an electric scooter during a police pursuit through Elisabeth Park. The tragedy prompted widespread public outrage and sparked multiple investigations.

Four days after the fatal crash, the Brussels-Midi officer unlawfully accessed the case file and shared information concerning the investigation. The public prosecutor subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings, ultimately resulting in the officer's dismissal.

The officer directly involved in the collision was himself indicted several weeks after the incident and placed under electronic monitoring as the judicial investigation into Fabian's death continued.

Related News