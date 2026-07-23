Brussels residents urged to moderate tap water use after drought alert

This picture taken on June 18, 2022 in Lavau-sur-Loire, shows a drop of water sinking from a tap. The city of Chateauroux announced on June 17, 2022 the city's tap water is not fit for human consumption anymore because of a contamination by the Escherichia coli bacterium. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

The Brussels Region’s regional ‘drought’ task force activated the yellow alert – the drought vigilance phase – on Thursday, following a meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement from Brussels Environment.

This decision was taken under the auspices of the water policy coordination platform, led by Brussels Environment, in consultation with Vivaqua, the Port of Brussels and Safe Brussels.

This ‘yellow’ alert involves the authorities implementing certain measures and calls for the sensible use of tap water.

"This is a collective responsibility, whether for public authorities, citizens, businesses or sports clubs," said Brussels Environment.

The Brussels administration explained that several indicators had led to this decision, including rainfall levels.

Despite the stable situation in the Brussels Region, no significant rainfall is expected over the next ten days and conditions across Belgium are moving towards ‘dry’ to ‘very dry’.

Furthermore, drinking water supply remains normal, but Vivaqua stands ready to take action should the drought persist, Brussels Environment explained.

Whilst the drought persists, the regional unit is calling on citizens to avoid and postpone non-essential uses such as washing cars, filling swimming pools, non-essential floor cleaning, and watering lawns and plants.

Brussels Environment reminds the public that the risk of wildfires is classified as "very high (orange alert)", with increased monitoring on the ground.

The ban on lighting fires in forests and regional green spaces, as well as on discarding cigarette ends or litter on the ground, remains in force.

The Regional Task Force will meet again on Tuesday 4 August, or sooner if necessary, should the situation fail to improve.

Furthermore, water levels in non-navigable watercourses are falling, though not yet reaching critical levels.

Cyanobacteria are proliferating in certain regional ponds, raising fears of fish mortality and the degradation of aquatic ecosystems, the regional administration has warned.

On the canal, the Port of Brussels has implemented measures to maintain water levels, including the consolidation of lock operations and restrictions on recreational boating, following Flanders’ example.

The Regional Task Force will meet again on Tuesday 4 August, or sooner if necessary should the situation fail to improve.

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