Canada’s cannabis legalisation 'fuels surge in smuggling' through Antwerp

Criminal networks are shipping cannabis in containers from Canadian ports including Vancouver, Montreal, Halifax and Saint John to Antwerp, Europe’s second-largest port. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp has become a major entry point for cannabis smuggled from Canada, with criminal networks reportedly taking advantage of the country’s legalised cannabis industry.

According an investigation by the UK's Daily Telegraph, legally grown cannabis from Canadian farms is increasingly being diverted to European markets, where gangs can make significantly higher profits. Belgian customs seized 32 tonnes of cannabis in 2025, a fivefold increase compared with 2024, with 21 tonnes coming from Canada.

The surge has been linked to the oversupply created after Canada legalised recreational cannabis in 2018. The domestic market has become saturated, pushing criminal groups to export cannabis abroad, where prices are far higher.

A kilogram of cannabis worth around €940 in Canada can reportedly sell for up to €5,300 once it reaches Europe.

Antwerp becomes a key hub

Criminal networks are shipping cannabis in containers from Canadian ports including Vancouver, Montreal, Halifax and Saint John to Antwerp, Europe’s second-largest port.

Kristian Vanderwaeren, Belgium’s head of customs, told The Telegraph that 2026 marked the first time authorities seized more cannabis than cocaine at the combined Port of Antwerp-Bruges. During the first six months of the year, customs seized 10.8 tonnes of cannabis, while cocaine seizures dropped by 68%, from 16.7 tonnes to 5.4 tonnes.

'Cali weed' drives demand

The Telegraph investigation also highlights the growing popularity of high-strength cannabis known as “Cali weed”, originally developed in California and now cultivated in Canada.

Robert Patrancus, a criminal investigator from the European Union Drugs Agency, described the situation as an “unintended side effect” of Canada’s legalisation policy. According to Patrancus, Cali weed can contain THC levels of 28 to 30%, around twice the strength of many European varieties.

The cannabis is then sold through encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal in cities including Brussels, Paris, London and Berlin.

Belgium is becoming a “narco state”

The increase in cannabis trafficking adds to wider concerns in Belgium over the growing influence of organised crime. Criminal groups involved in drug trafficking have increasingly targeted officials and law enforcement, with Antwerp becoming a centre for heavily armed networks involved in cocaine and cannabis operations.

Former Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Anders) was forced into hiding in 2022 following a suspected kidnapping plot linked to a Dutch drug gang.

Belgian customs officers have also faced intimidation attempts, including efforts by criminal groups to recruit or bribe staff working at the port. Despite the pressure, Vanderwaeren said he would not be deterred.

Canada faces growing pressure

Canada’s authorities have also reported a sharp increase in cannabis shipments intended for Europe. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told The Telegraph that it had observed a “dramatic increase” in cannabis smuggling by sea since 2023. The Canada Border Services Agency said it had seized 46 tonnes of cannabis destined for Europe over the past 16 months.

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