Romania shoots down second Russian drone in two days

Illustrative image. Credit: Latvia's Ministry of Defence

Romania shot down a drone that entered its airspace on Saturday, the second such incident in two days and the latest breach near its border with Ukraine.

Defence Minister Radu Miruta said a second drone entered Romanian airspace illegally on Saturday morning at about 08:34 local time.

The aircraft was intercepted 9.6 kilometres west of Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta near the Ukrainian border.

Miruta said the drone had been detected by defence ministry radar when it entered Romanian airspace at 8.22am and was intercepted a few minutes later by a Romanian F-16 fighter jet.

On Friday, the NATO member shot down a drone for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after its airspace had already been violated dozens of times.

That drone was brought down about 114 kilometres from the capital, Bucharest.

Romanian prosecutors who examined the wreckage said it was a Shahed drone, a type used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Since the war began, Romania has recorded dozens of drone incursions. At the end of May, one drone crashed into an apartment block in the border city of Galați, injuring two people.

It was the first time since the start of the war that an attack had hit a densely populated area in a NATO country and caused injuries.

In 2025, Romania’s parliament passed a law allowing the military to shoot down drones.

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