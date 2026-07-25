Charleroi Airport plans complete closure for several months due to renovations

Credit: Belga

Charleroi Airport will close completely for several months in the second half of 2028 while its only runway undergoes major renovation, airport operator BSCA and the Walloon government have confirmed.

The closure, first reported by Sudinfo and also carried by HLN.be, has already raised concerns among staff and trade unions.

The work comes at a sensitive time for the airport, which recently lost five Ryanair aircraft. Alain Goelens of the SETCa union said the Walloon government still lacks a clear strategy for the airport’s future.

He questioned whether all routes would return after the airport reopens and what would happen to the pay of workers placed on temporary economic unemployment during the shutdown. He said unions had repeatedly asked for answers, but much remained unclear.

The airport described the project as historic construction work. As well as a full renewal of the runway, which it said has a lifespan of around 25 years, other modernisation projects are also planned.

To limit disruption, several projects will be carried out at the same time. However, this means all flight operations will be suspended during the works.

The airport said the investment was necessary to guarantee its long-term safety, performance and appeal.

Walloon airports minister Cécile Neven also responded to the union’s criticism, saying preparations had been under way for some time.

Her office said SOWAER, the Walloon company responsible for infrastructure management and spatial planning around Liège and Charleroi airports, and Charleroi Airport had been studying the runway renovation for years. In November 2024, they jointly decided how the 2028 works would be organised, it said.

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