Two bus routes to Charleroi Airport discontinued

Illustration picture shows Brussels South Airport, in Charleroi, Tuesday 24 March 2020. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

The Walloon public transport operator LeTec will discontinue two of its three bus routes to Charleroi Airport from Saturday, while strengthening the third, the public transport company confirmed Friday.

The affected routes are A2, departing from Fleurus station, and A3, leaving from Luttre station, both part of Charleroi.

These lines were introduced in June 2023 to improve access to the airport following the abandonment of plans to construct a train station there.

However, the routes failed to attract enough passengers and have been underused since their launch. LeTec has now decided to eliminate them altogether.

After these cancellations, only the A1 route, connecting Charleroi station to the airport, will remain.

Travel time on this route will increase slightly, but the service will be more frequent, operating every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

LeTec noted that the consolidation to a single line offers benefits, including clearer transport options and greater comfort for travellers moving through Charleroi station, which is better equipped than the stations at Luttre and Fleurus.

From Brussels, the most common way of travelling to the airport is via the Flibco coach service.

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