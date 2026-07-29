Who can I trust to look after my pets in Brussels while I'm away on holiday?

Two cats cuddling on a sofa. Credit: CupCats

While their owners head off on holiday, many of Brussels' pets are preparing for a getaway of their own.

Unable to accompany their owners, dogs and cats across the capital are checking into pet hotels, staying with local sitters or welcoming temporary house sitters into their homes.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip or a longer summer escape, finding reliable care for your pet is often as important as booking your own accommodation. Fortunately, Brussels is home to plenty of options to keep your four-legged family members happy and well-cared for while you’re away.

Boarding facilities

For sociable pets, boarding can be a holiday in itself, rather than just a place to stay.

Brussels and the surrounding area are home to a growing number of pet hotels catering to different needs. Urban Dogs in Uccle combines overnight boarding with daycare, grooming and training, while Pet Squad BXL in Molenbeek offers small-group stays with outdoor play and personalised care.

Cat owners also have plenty of dedicated options, from Sweetnest in Uccle to Royal Félin in Anderlecht, which both provide private rooms and enrichment spaces designed specifically for feline guests.

Unlike traditional kennels, many modern boarding facilities focus on stimulation alongside accommodation, with pets enjoying play sessions, outdoor exercise, individual attention and even grooming during their stay. Because animals share spaces with others, most facilities require proof of up-to-date vaccinations before check-in, and places can fill up quickly during the peak holiday season.

Pet-sitting

For owners looking for a more personalised option, pet-sitting offers care on your furry friend’s terms.

Platforms such as Pawshake and Rover have made it easier than ever to connect with local pet-sitters in Brussels. Both services operate as online marketplaces where owners can browse profiles, compare prices, read verified reviews and contact sitters before making a booking.

Depending on the sitter, services range from daily drop-in visits and dog walking to daycare, overnight boarding in the sitter's home and housesitting.

Many owners choose to arrange a meet-and-greet before confirming a booking, giving pets a chance to get to know their prospective sitter and allowing both parties to discuss feeding schedules, exercise routines, medication and any special requirements.

For cats, daily home visits are often the preferred option, allowing them to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving fresh food, clean litter and some company. Dogs, on the other hand, may benefit from overnight care or boarding with a sitter, particularly if they require regular walks, companionship or a more structured routine.

Because sitters set their own rates, prices can vary depending on the service, the pet's needs and the time of year.

Don't forget your (pet) passport

For some owners, taking your pet along for the adventure is the best option.

Those travelling beyond Belgium should plan ahead, as dogs, cats and ferrets travelling within the EU generally need an EU pet passport, a compliant microchip and a valid rabies vaccination to travel. Depending on the destination, additional health requirements or treatments may also apply, so owners should check the rules before setting off.

Whether your pet stays behind or comes along, the key is finding the option that best suits their routine and temperament. With Brussels offering everything from boutique pet hotels to local sitters and pet-friendly stays, owners have plenty of ways to make sure their animals are well cared for while they enjoy a break of their own.

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