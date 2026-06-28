'More people own pets': Brussels' 24/7 veterinary emergency clinic sparked by growing demand

The team of BeVet Bruxelles-Boitsfort. Credit: BeVet

Pet owners in Brussels now have access to a new round-the-clock veterinary referral centre, as growing demand for emergency and specialist animal care has outpaced the services available in the capital.

Located on Avenue de la Forêt in Watermael-Boitsfort, the new BeVet Bruxelles-Boitsfort clinic occupies the site of a former Mini garage and provides 24/7 emergency care alongside first-line and specialised veterinary services.

A pressing demand

According to Dr Adélaïde Gammar, the clinic's head veterinarian, the need for another referral centre has been building for years.

"The demand has been there for a long time and has become increasingly pressing," she told The Brussels Times.

"At the same time, more and more people own pets, owners have higher expectations, and they want access to more advanced diagnostic tests and treatments," she said. "So while demand has increased, the number of available options has actually decreased."

The timing of the opening was also deliberate: spring and summer are traditionally the busiest periods for veterinary emergencies, making it an ideal moment.

Despite its recent opening, demand at the clinic has already exceeded expectations. "We officially opened last Monday, and our appointments are already filling up. We've already treated emergency cases overnight," Dr Gammar said. "That clearly shows this facility was really needed."

Advanced equipment for complex cases

The 1,000-square-metre clinic employs 25 staff members, including veterinarians, specialists, consultants and veterinary assistants.

The facility features seven consultation rooms, six hospitalisation wards and four operating theatres. It is also equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, including CT scanning, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy and endoscopy.

"We provide a full medical imaging department with ultrasound, X-rays, CT scans and endoscopy," Dr Gammar explained. "These tools allow us to diagnose complex conditions much more quickly and accurately."

The centre also offers a broad range of surgical procedures, from soft tissue operations and tumour removal to orthopaedic and neurosurgery.

Caring for exotic pets

Beyond cats and dogs, the clinic also treats exotic companion animals, a specialisation area that remains relatively rare in Belgium.

"We have a veterinarian with 25 years of experience who treats all types of exotic pets," Dr Gammar said. "Most of the cases involve birds, but we also care for many other exotic companion animals."

Additional specialist services are expected to be introduced in the coming months as the clinic expands. "We're gradually developing new specialities," she said.

Part of a growing veterinary network

The Brussels referral centre is the fourth specialist hospital operated by BeVet, which now manages more than 40 veterinary clinics across French-speaking Belgium and employs over 280 people. The network treats approximately 180,000 animals each year for around 100,000 clients.

The new site will also house the BeVet Academy, a training centre for newly recruited staff, while offering additional services including dentistry, nutrition counselling and preventive healthcare.

For BeVet CEO Edouard della Faille, the investment reflects changing expectations among pet owners, who increasingly seek access to specialist medicine comparable to that available in human healthcare.

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