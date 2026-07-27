Police in Brussels issued nearly 50,000 speeding tickets in springtime blitz

A traffic sign announces a new section control speed camera system in a 30 km/h zone. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police district issued 46,610 speeding tickets during the second quarter of 2026 within the City of Brussels and the municipality of Ixelles, it announced on Monday.

Of the 46,610 traffic violations recorded between April and June, 3,518 resulted from checks carried out using mobile radar. The remaining drivers were ticketed primarily through average speed cameras, LiDAR systems, red-light cameras, and fixed speed cameras.

In total, 47 drivers had their licences immediately suspended. This measure affected 43 drivers for significant speeding offences, while the other four had their licences suspended because they did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

The police also stated that more than 11 million vehicles were subjected to speed checks during this period.

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