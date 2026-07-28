Code yellow heat warning extended until the end of the week

Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Belgium’s heat warning will remain in place until the early hours of Sunday, with a yellow weather alert covering most of the country, the Royal Meteorological Institute said on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 30°C on Tuesday, rise to 34°C to 35°C on Wednesday, and still climb to 32°C in the east on Thursday.

The meteorological institute said slightly cooler air would move into the country towards the end of the week. Even so, maximum temperatures inland are expected to remain generally above 25°C.

Another rise in temperatures is forecast from Sunday.

The yellow alert will stay in force from Tuesday until midnight on Sunday. The only exception is the coast, where no alert is in place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

During the warning phase, people are urged to pay close attention to older and vulnerable people. They should be encouraged to drink more water and not be left in direct sunlight.

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