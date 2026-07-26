The perfect day out in Belgium's second city: Top sights, bites, and spots to explore

From an immaculate “railway cathedral” and centuries-old folklore to green spaces and classic friteries, Antwerp offers something for every day-tripper.

With over half a million inhabitants, Antwerp lies roughly an hour by train from Brussels and is best known as a trading hub, being home to Europe's second-largest port after the port of Rotterdam.

The river Scheldt has always played a crucial role in the city’s economy and culture. During the 15th and 16th centuries, the river turned Antwerp into the financial hub of Europe. Ships brought Asian spices, diamonds, wool, and precious metals straight into the heart of the city.

With Antwerp having easy access to these sought-after products, the city became incredibly wealthy. During the 16th century, it was considered the most important economic hub in Europe, with an estimated 40% of traded goods passing through its port.

To help you experience what the city has to offer today, The Brussels Times has curated a daytrippers' guide to the city on the Scheldt.

The central railway station

Upon arriving in Antwerp's central railway station, you are met with a phenomenal work of architecture. Often referred to as “the railway cathedral,” the facade features an interesting blend of Neo-Renaissance and Neo-Baroque architecture, topped by an impressive 75-meter-high dome.

Inside, high-arched windows, gilded details, and a marble staircase at its entrance will make you feel as if you have stepped into a royal palace rather than a railway station.

Belgium's only Chinatown

Right across the Astrid Square from Central Station sits Belgium's only recognised Chinatown.

Marked by the colourfully decorated Pagodepoort (Pagoda Gate) and guarded by stone lion statues, this lively stretch along Van Wesenbekestraat is packed with Asian supermarkets, bakeries, and traditional restaurants, making it an ideal first pitstop for bubble tea or pretty much any type of Asian cuisine you could imagine.

Stadsfeestzaal

The Stadsfeestzaal is an immaculate shopping centre located on the Meir, Antwerp's main walking street and shopping district. Even if you are not shopping, it's worth checking out the building's interior for its restored gilded glass dome and historic hall.

Grote Markt

No trip to Antwerp is complete without spending some time in the Grote Markt, the city’s historic central square. Framed by beautiful 16th- and 17th-century guildhouses crowned with golden statues, the square is dominated by the beautiful City Hall of Antwerp, which is decorated with 87 flags from nations all around the world to represent the city’s diplomatic ties.

At its centre stands the famous Brabo Fountain, depicting the mythical Roman hero Silvius Brabo tossing a giant’s hand into the Scheldt River. According to local lore, a tyrannical giant named Druon Antigoon ruled the Scheldt River and extorted heavy tolls from sailors, severing the hands of anyone who refused to pay his tax and throwing them into the water.

Outraged by his cruelty, Silvius Brabo challenged the giant, and killed him in combat, before cutting off his hand and hurling it into the river. Legend has it that this victory gave the city its name, which is supposedly derived from the Dutch phrase hand werpen, which translates to"hand throwing” in English.

Frittur T’ Stad

After seeing the Grote Markt, Frittur T’ Stad is a great option for lunch. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, and the menu is full of classic snacks from Belgium and the Netherlands.

If you haven’t tried them before, I recommend the patat Oorlog or “war fries,” which are fries topped with peanut sauce, mayonnaise, and freshly diced onions.

Free boat shuttle experience

Located near the Grote Markt is a boat shuttle that takes you across the Scheldt River to Linkeroever, a working-class neighbourhood of Antwerp.

Taking the shuttle is both a means of entertainment and an alternative to the underground tunnel which goes under the river to Linkeroever.

If you’re keen on more than just a quick ferry across the river, you can also consider taking the DeWaterbus (Water Bus), Antwerp's public transit boat service, which costs €4 per ride.

Sint-Anneke beach

Sint-Anneke beach is located on the left bank of Antwerp in the neighbourhood of Linkeroever. Although you cannot swim at the beach due to pollution, strong currents, and frequent boat traffic, it offers a different view of the city and the port of Antwerp and is the perfect place to relax and watch boat traffic pass.

Zuidpark

As an alternative or addition to hanging out at Sint-Anneke beach, you can head to Antwerp's affluent Het Zuid district.

Here you'll find the Zuidpark (formerly the Gedempte Zuiderdokken). Once a series of old docks and parking lots, it has been transformed into one of the city's biggest green spaces.

On either side of the park there are plenty of cafes if you feel like sitting on a terrace rather than in the park.

Museums

For museum lovers, Antwerp is pretty difficult to beat. The city is home to the MOMU fashion museum, FOMU photography museum, and the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA), as well as the MAS Museum Aan de Stroom (a maritime history museum). Any of those listed would be a strong choice to kill a couple of hours in the city.

Dinner at the first Chinese restaurant in Antwerp

For dinner, Wah Kel is a great option. It is a family-owned Chinese restaurant located in the historic Schipperkwartier (Seamen's quarter) serving traditional Cantonese food.

The restaurant has been open in the same location since 1923 and has been passed down through three generations of the same family.

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