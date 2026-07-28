Delhaize recalls organic turkey product over salmonella risk

Delhaize logo at the headquarters of supermarket chain. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Delhaize has recalled its organic turkey cutlets product because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The supermarket said on Tuesday that it has withdrawn the product from sale and is asking customers not to eat it.

Customers are being urged to return the product to any Delhaize store, where they will receive a refund.

The affected item is a Delhaize own-brand product with EAN code 225699XXXXXXX and lot number 19860128.

It has a use-by date of 31 July 2026.

The product was on sale between 20 and 28 July.

For further information, customers can contact Delhaize customer service on 0800/95 713.

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