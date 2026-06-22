Food poisoning deaths double in Belgium despite 180,000 food safety inspections

Credit: The Good Food Institute

Twelve people died from food poisoning in Belgium in 2025, twice the number recorded the previous year, despite the country's food safety agency carrying out more than 180,000 inspections, according to its latest annual report.

The rise was largely linked to an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in six care homes last August. Investigators identified contaminated filet américain, a popular Belgian raw minced beef preparation, as the most likely source, although laboratory testing was unable to conclusively prove it.

In total, 773 food poisoning outbreaks were reported in 2025, affecting 3,375 people. Seventy-one people were hospitalised.

The Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV) carried out 182,420 inspections during the year, with 85.9% meeting safety requirements. More than 62,000 samples were analysed, with 98.1% complying with food safety standards.

However, inspectors still issued nearly 15,000 warnings and close to 10,000 official infringement reports. More than 1,450 products were seized, while 508 businesses were temporarily shut down for breaching food safety regulations.

The agency also investigated 450 suspected fraud cases. One of the most serious cases involved salmonella-contaminated eggs that sickened 146 people. Investigators found that a company operating under restrictions had continued supplying eggs to retailers using forged stamps, leading authorities to seize around 1.5 million eggs.

Bird flu remained another major challenge. The FAVV recorded 20 outbreaks in poultry farms and 350 infections among wild birds, resulting in the culling of approximately 665,000 poultry. Two outdoor cats also tested positive for the virus for the first time.

Consumer complaints reached a record high of 6,268, up 20% compared with 2024. More than half resulted in enforcement action. Since November 2025, consumers have also been able to consult hygiene inspection results for restaurants, bakeries and food shops through the Food Hygiene Rating online platform.

The figures come as Belgium's federal government plans to cut the FAVV's budget by 24% by 2029. Consumer organisation Testaankoop has warned that the reductions could weaken food safety oversight and increase the risk of future food safety crises, particularly as food imports from South America are expected to increase under the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. The government has confirmed the planned cuts but has yet to provide further details

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