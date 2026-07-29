Some Bpost parcels can now be collected on day of missed home delivery

Illustration picture shows a bbox locker of Belgian postal company Bpost pictured on Monday 27 April 2026 in Helecine. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Certain parcels can now be collected the same day from a nearby Bbox after a failed home delivery, the parent company of Bpost said on Wednesday.

Until now, parcels were only made available at a collection point the following day.

Under the new system, if a home delivery attempt fails, the postman can place the parcel in a nearby Bbox after completing the round.

The recipient is then notified by email or through the app and can collect the parcel immediately.

The service is subject to several conditions. The parcel can only be delivered to a Bbox if a locker is located on the postman’s route, if there is space available, and if the parcel fits inside.

It also applies only to parcels that do not require a customer signature or payment on delivery, and only if the customer’s email address is linked to the parcel.

If the recipient has chosen delivery to a neighbour or to a safe place through the Bpost app or website, those options will be considered first.

During a trial period, 43 per cent of customers collected their parcel from a Bbox on the same day.

Bpost has more than 2,800 parcel lockers across Belgium.

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