'Breathing space': Brussels to get large new park near Midi station

The abandoned Metropole building by the Marais Wiels in Forest, Brussels, in July 2026. This will soon become a park. Credit: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

A new regional park tailored to the local neighbourhood will be created along the railway line leading to Brussels-Midi station in Forest, just by the Wiels contemporary art museum.

Brussels State Secretary for the Environment and Urban Regeneration Ans Persoons (Vooruit) announced the new project following the Brussels Government's approval of her proposal on Tuesday.

The new park will be just a 15-minute walk from Brussels-Midi station, located within the concrete-heavy Midi quarter – which many argue needs regeneration after years of neglect.

"I want to ensure that every Brussels resident has a lovely park nearby where they can play, relax and cool off in the summer," Persoons said.

"Brussels already has lots of wonderful parks, but in densely populated neighbourhoods such as the Midi Quarter, there is a particular need for nature and breathing space."

The park will be located by the Marais Wiels and the old site of the Wielemans-Ceuppans brewery in Forest, which follows the train tracks to Brussels-Midi station.

Largely disused, Persoon's plan has ensured that the site will now be protected as a nature reserve, guaranteeing that no further development can be built there in the future.

In consultation with the local community, Brussels Environment and Beliris will develop the area into a natural space for walking, playing and relaxing.

Water park

Water will play a prominent role in the future park, due to the presence of a large marsh, known as the Marais Wiels, which will be incorporated into the park’s design.

The Marais Wiels will be preserved and integrated into the park, with particular attention paid to the existing flora and fauna.

The history of the marsh is "remarkable", noted Persoons in her statement.

Following the Wielemans-Ceuppans brewery’s closure in 1988, a construction project began along Avenue Van Volxem in 2007. The site was in the hands of investors wishing to establish a vast office complex there.

During the works, water filled one of the construction pits after foundations were excavated in a depression several metres deep – covering an area of approximately 9,000 square metres.

Deep drilling to drive concrete piles caused the water table to rise – seeping in from the walls and from rainfall – and accumulated on the site, according to the urban non-profit activists, IEB.

When the project ground to a halt in 2008 due to the financial crisis, the water remained, and the development was scrapped.

Nature did the rest: reeds, willows, birds and aquatic plants took over the site, right in the middle of a densely populated neighbourhood. Today, you can even find swans in these marshes.

The decision not to build on the site will not only unblock this project but also extend the perimeter, creating more space to develop a fully-fledged park and nature reserve for the neighbourhood.

Beliris, the joint venture between the Belgian Federal State and the Brussels Region for construction projects, will run the design of this new park in close consultation with Brussels Environment, which will be responsible for the park’s management and maintenance.

There are currently three historic buildings on the site. The Wiels building, designed by Adrien Blomme, was once used to brew the beers of the Wielemans-Ceuppens brewery.

Since 2007, it has housed Wiels, an international centre for contemporary art.

BRASS now houses a cultural centre with a concert and theatre hall, a library and studios. This former machinery and power station supplied steam and electricity to the brewery.

The abandoned Métropole building, which has fallen into serious disrepair since 1988, used to house the brewery’s offices. It was recently bought by the Brussels Region for an urban regeneration contract.

There are no concrete plans for it yet, but State Secretary Persoons seeks to incorporate this building’s functions into the future park.

The municipality of Forest, cultural centres Wiels, Brass and residents will all be involved in this urban regeneration project. The design for the new park is expected in early 2027. The aim is to start work in early 2028.

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