Over 300,000 Brussels children will receive school allowance benefit

Illustration picture shows a girl with a lunch box at school, Sunday 19 April 2015. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

More than 300,000 children in Brussels will receive the annual age supplement, better known as the school allowance, in August to help families cover back-to-school costs.

Iriscare announced on Wednesday that the payment is intended to give every child a good start to the new school year.

In total, €16 million will be paid to families in August to help meet school-related expenses.

The amount increases with the child’s age. Children aged up to and including two will receive €25.36, while young people aged 18 to 24 will receive between €60 and €101, depending on whether they are in higher education.

Families in Brussels do not need to take any action to receive the allowance. It is added automatically to the July child benefit payment and paid out in August.

Iriscare said the child benefit system was designed to support all children in Brussels and to reflect the specific circumstances of families in the Brussels-Capital Region.

It added that the current scheme pays particular attention to vulnerable households and those on low incomes.

To support the families most in need throughout the year, social supplement amounts have been increased under the Brussels system.

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