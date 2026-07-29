Belgian luxury real estate project in Tenerife under criminal investigation

Illustration image of Tenerife. Credit: Unsplash

A criminal investigation has been opened in Tenerife into the controversial Cuna del Alma property development, a Belgian-backed project that has become a symbol of mass tourism on the Canary Islands.

Local media report that Antonio Manuel Acosta Felipe, a local politician responsible for coastal areas, is under judicial scrutiny over possible irregularities linked to the scheme.

The development, previously reported by Belgian media as an initiative of the Belgian business families Vandermarliere and Van Biervliet, is led by Belgian businessman Filip Hoste.

The project covers a 437,000-square-metre site at the small port of Puertito and includes plans for hundreds of luxury villas and apartments, as well as swimming pools, a spa and a farm.

It has faced strong opposition for years from local residents and campaigners, who say its scale is excessive and warn it will damage local flora and fauna.

According to the citizens’ protest movement Salvar el Puertito de Adeje, at least five legal proceedings are currently under way against the project.

Acosta is due to appear before the court as a suspect on 14 September, according to local media.

Executives from the developer, Segunda Casa Adeje, have also reportedly been summoned to give evidence.

The protest group has warned property investors of what it describes as the project’s “serious legal and financial” risks.

It also pointed to the developer’s financial position, alleging that the company is carrying millions of euros in debt.

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