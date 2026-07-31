At least 15 Moroccans die trying to reach Spain by sea

Credit: AFP/Belga.

Hundreds of young Moroccan men swam the Mediterranean to illegally reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Thursday, with some not making it to the other side.

Mostly men and teenage boys risked their lives to reach the Spanish territory, with a death toll of 18 bodies for now, the local Civil Guard said.

Adding to the more than 1,500 migrants who have arrived in recent days, hundreds more were gathering near Spain on Thursday evening, an AFP correspondent reported.

Moroccan authorities used riot-control equipment, tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds near the border, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Following the operation, hundreds of people retreated to the town of Fnideq, around 15 kilometres away, where many planned to spend the night before attempting to cross the border again in the coming hours.

Ceuta is experiencing its largest influx of migrants since 2021, when more than 10,000 people crossed into the 18.5-square-kilometre Spanish territory over two days.

Earlier on Thursday, the Spanish government announced that troops would be deployed to reinforce security in the enclave. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit Ceuta on Friday alongside Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Meanwhile, the Beni Enzar border crossing between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, around 400 kilometres to the east, has been closed.

According to EFE, police intervened after an attempted irregular crossing on foot, during which gunshots were heard.

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