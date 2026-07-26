Belgian passport among world's best for visa-free destinations

Customs officer performing a passport control at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium once again ranks among the world's most powerful passports, according to a ranking which highlights one of the world's biggest inequalities: the freedom to travel.

While holders of the United Arab Emirates passport can visit 182 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, Afghans can access just a fraction of that number.

A passport is far more than an identity document, as it determines how easily people can cross borders. According to the latest Passport Index by Arton Capital, the United Arab Emirates has retained its position as the world's most powerful passport, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 182 destinations.

France and Spain occupy second place with access to 175 destinations, while Belgium is part of a group of 16 countries tied for third.

Belgian passport holders can travel to a total of 174 destinations without needing to secure a traditional visa beforehand, placing the country among the global leaders in international mobility.

Belgian nationals can enjoy visa-free travel for 121 destinations, visa on arrival for 42 destinations and another 11 with Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Europe dominates the top of the table

The top ten is largely dominated by European countries, reflecting decades of diplomatic cooperation and reciprocal visa agreements.

Alongside Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland and Luxembourg all rank among the world's most travel-friendly passports. Singapore and Malaysia are the only Asian countries to feature in the top three tiers of the Passport Index.

Beyond the global ranking, the Passport Index also provides an individual ranking for each country, offering a more detailed look at a passport's travel power. In this ranking, Belgium places fifth worldwide.

The individual ranking examines the specific mobility opportunities and restrictions attached to the Belgian passport, showing where Belgian citizens can travel without a prior visa, which destinations require a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorisation, and where a traditional visa remains necessary.

While the global ranking compares Belgium's passport with all others around the world, the individual ranking provides a closer look at the travel privileges available to Belgian nationals.

The weakest passports in the world

At the opposite end of the ranking, the world's least powerful passports belong to countries facing prolonged conflict, political instability or diplomatic isolation.

Afghanistan ranks last with only 35 visa-free destinations, followed by Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and Yemen, whose citizens have visa-free access to only a limited number of destinations and often face lengthy visa procedures before travelling abroad.

Passport rankings are based on the number of countries that holders can enter visa-free, with a visa on arrival or through a simplified electronic travel authorisation. They are therefore considered a reflection of a country's diplomatic relations and international standing.

As governments negotiate new visa-waiver agreements or tighten border controls, the rankings evolve throughout the year, making passport power a constantly shifting measure of global mobility.

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