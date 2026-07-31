Italy wants Spain suspended from Schengen and calls its migration policy 'profoundly wrong'

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares speaks at a press conference following talks on Gibraltar's post-Brexit status at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen Area after hundreds of migrants crossed irregularly into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

"I am in favour of closing the Schengen Area to Spain and have full confidence in Minister Piantedosi's actions," the Forza Italia politician wrote on X, criticising what he described as "irregular and uncontrolled immigration".

Spain has responded by summoning the Italian ambassador on Friday over the remarks made by Italy's far-right-led government, which is accused of trying to capitalise on the crisis amid its own domestic problems.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned Tajani's comments as "inappropriate" and said he expected "European solidarity, not party-political demagoguery" from an ally.

Sono favorevole alla chiusura dello spazio Schengen con la Spagna e ho piena fiducia nell’operato del Ministro Piantedosi. L’immigrazione irregolare e incontrollata rappresenta un pericolo per la sicurezza nazionale. Le immagini che arrivano da Ceuta dimostrano come la scelta del… — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) July 30, 2026

On Thursday, hundreds of Moroccans, mostly young men, crossed the border from Morocco into Ceuta.

At least 15 of them died while attempting to swim to the North African enclave, while Spanish authorities said more than 1,500 migrants have arrived in the territory in recent days.

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