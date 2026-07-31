'I am racist and did it on purpose': Belgian powerlifter sabotaged during world championship

Illustration shows Sonita Muluh pictured during an attempt to brake the world record during the women super Heavyweight powerlifting event at the 2025 World Games, in Chenghdu, China, on Friday 15 August 2025.. Credit: Belga/Verginie Lefour

Belgian powerlifter Sonita Muluh has fallen victim to sabotage by a Lithuanian staff member during the World Championships Powerlifting in June.

While Muluh initially defended the staff member, thinking he had made a simple mistake, it was later discovered he acted purposely and with a racist motive.

The man, who was a spotter for Muluh during her attempt to squat 334 kilograms, placed his knee under the weights, causing an incomplete motion and a failed attempt. Spotters are only allowed to touch the weights if the athlete can no longer support them.

Muluh's coach pleaded to get her one more attempt to squat the weights, but the judges were unrelenting, and Muluh saw her hopes at a second world title disappear.

Footage of the apparent mistake was published and spread in the powerlifting community until people noticed a remarkable comment. Ernestas Kusinas responded to a video from an American influencer by saying, "I'm racist, and I did it on purpose, because I hate you pieces of sh*t."

It was quickly figured out that Kusinas was the spotter that has caused the failed attempt. His admission to sabotage saw him receive a lifetime ban from any competitions from the Lithuanian association.

Muluh took to social media to air her frustrations and anger. "I have dealt with racism in numerous ways but never in this manner," she posted with a video showing the spotter sabotaging her attempt and his comment admitting guilt.

"I have defended this guy, hoping he wouldn't get any hate because I thought it was an honest mistake, even though I myself was dealing with the frustration and hurt from bombing out of the world championships."

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