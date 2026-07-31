Infantino's top adviser quits as FIFA pushes on with World Cup sale

Cindy Parlow, President of USMT, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and RBFA chairwoman Pascale Van Damme pictured during a soccer game between the USA and Belgium. Credit: Dirk Waem

FIFA has announced it will push through a vote on the sale of a part of a venture that will hold the commercial rights of the World Cup.

The global footballing body's decision comes despite growing protests and the resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino's top adviser on Friday.

In a statement, FIFA accused "incorrect" media reports of "disrupting the planned consultation process" regarding the new venture, called the FIFA Forward Enterprise. The Times first reported the plans on Tuesday, with several football associations revealing that they were not previously consulted.

In the plan, FIFA wants to create a new commercial venture to increase profits of the World Cup. Part of the venture would be sold to private investors, with Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US president Donald Trump.

UEFA has announced its 55 members will boycott the upcoming World Cup in 2030, hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. CONCACAF, the association of North- and Central American countries, has rejected the proposal, but did not go as far as threatening a boycott.

Asian association ACF has said it "stands with UEFA and CONCACAF," while the Oceanic OCF has said it wants its members to study the proposal further.

Protest inside FIFA is growing too, as advisor and right-hand man of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Carlos Codeiro, announced on Friday that he will step down from his role in the organisation.

He "categorically" opposes the world football association's plan to create a commercial enterprise open to private investors.

"Let there be no misunderstanding: I have not played any part in this proposal, and I am categorically opposed to it. This is bad for FIFA member states, bad for football and bad for the long-term future of the sport," the former banker wrote on the online professional network LinkedIn.

Football being sold?

Despite the growing protests, FIFA will continue with a vote, with members being given the promise that if the proposal gets accepted, they would each net roughly €17,6 million.

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs [Member Associations, ed] around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA," it said in a statement.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," the governing body claimed.

Without the support and votes of the members of UEFA, CONCACAF and the ACF, Infantino is unlikely to get a majority supporting his proposal within FIFA.

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