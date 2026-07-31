Three scout camps shut down in Luxembourg province due to wildfire rules being breached

Credit: Belga

At least three youth camps in the Luxembourg province have been brought to an early closure after scouters failed to comply with wildfire prevention rules, provincial authorities said on Friday.

"At least three cases have been reported to us over the past week: one in Daverdisse, another in Bastogne, and a third in Hotton," said Xavier Derenne, private secretary to the provincial governor. He added that other camps may also have breached the rules without the province being informed.

On Sunday, a group from Mortsel set off fireworks while staying in Porcheresse, in the municipality of Daverdisse.

Two days later, a group from Fexhe lit a fire close to woodland in Senonchamps, near Bastogne.

Both camps were ended early, as was a third camp in Oostakker, East Flanders, whose participants set off fireworks on Wednesday evening while staying in Hotton.

The province reminded organisers that lighting fires and using fireworks are strictly prohibited.

Youth camps are exempt from the ban only for cooking fires, provided three conditions are met: the fire must be supervised at all times by an adult, kept at a safe distance from dry vegetation, and have firefighting equipment immediately available nearby.

Despite these rules, some groups chose to ignore the restrictions.

Following police reports, several mayors decided to end the camps early to protect surrounding vegetation and reduce wildfire risk.

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