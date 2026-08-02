Flemish landlords scammed by tenants listing their properties on Airbnb

Airbnb app. Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Belga

Seven landlords across Flanders have lost thousands of euros after two tenants secretly listed their properties on Airbnb while refusing to pay rent, according to VRT.

Operating primarily in Antwerp, the pair, identified as Robert-Jan R. and Nathalie H., used a lucrative model to exploit homes they did not own. Securing a long-term lease allowed them to move in, after which they would pay the initial invoices before halting bank transfers entirely.

Those same flats quickly surfaced on the short-term rental market. On Airbnb, a flat located in a former Antwerp post office fetched €161 per night off-season, with rates sky-rocketing to €500 a night during the Tomorrowland festival.

Neighbours complaining about constant nighttime parties were the ones to expose the operation. After evictions, landlords frequently found damage and missing appliances. Following a 2025 tenancy, a landlord named Adrien had to contact police after a washing machine, tumble dryer, sofa and a vacuum cleaner were stolen from his property.

Removing the illicit listings proved remarkably difficult as according to one of the tenants, Airbnb insisted that property owners should resolve disputes directly with their renters.

The company told VRT: “We take reports of unauthorised listings seriously,” the company states. “Among other things, we advise tenants to review their tenancy agreement and check whether subletting is permitted under the terms of their contract.”

Airbnb also highlighted the role of the landlord in resolving such problems. “If, in exceptional cases, a problem arises, we encourage the parties involved to first try to reach a solution directly with one another,” the company said.

Related News