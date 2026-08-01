Brief fire at St. Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square near Kremlin

A pedestrian walks past the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral (R) in downtown Moscow on July 28, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

A fire broke out overnight from Friday to Saturday at Saint Basil’s Cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square, but was quickly brought under control, according to the state news agency TASS.

The cause of the blaze at the Orthodox church, one of the Russian capital’s best-known landmarks, was not immediately specified. Speculations about any Ukrainian connections have not been confirmed at this point.

TASS, citing emergency services, said the fire started in the cathedral director’s office. It burned an area of 10 square metres, the report said.

No casualties were immediately reported. Emergency services deployed 10 fire engines to the scene, according to TASS.

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