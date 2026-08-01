Elon Musk has lost nearly half his net worth in just few weeks

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a state banquet for US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Elon Musk has lost nearly half his fortune in six weeks, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, but remains by far the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $684 billion.

In June, after the stock market listing of SpaceX, his aerospace company, Musk’s fortune peaked at about $1.33 trillion.

Since then, that figure has almost halved as share prices have fallen. Musk owns about 40% of SpaceX, leaving his wealth highly exposed to swings in the company’s valuation.

Tesla shares have also dropped sharply from their previous highs, adding to the decline in his net worth.

Despite the setback, Musk still leads the billionaire rankings by a wide margin. His fortune remains greater than the combined wealth of those in second and third place, Google founder Larry Page and Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos.

Bloomberg’s top 10 richest people is dominated by technology entrepreneurs. Alongside Musk, Page and Bezos, it also includes Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia founder Jensen Huang.

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