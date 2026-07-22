AI assistant Grok to be available for Belgian Tesla drivers

Illustrative image showing the Ai assistant Grok. Credit: Belga/Pablo Vera/AFP

Tesla has begun rolling out Grok, the AI assistant developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, to eligible vehicles in Belgium through a free software update.

The company said Grok is now being introduced in Tesla cars as part of its latest software release.

In the vehicle, the assistant can give navigation instructions, enable hands-free calling, search for favourite songs or podcasts, and adjust the climate controls.

Grok can also consult the vehicle’s user manual and offer advice on how to use the car as effectively as possible.

The feature is available on Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y vehicles.

To activate and use Grok, drivers must have either a Premium Connectivity subscription or a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Tesla said conversations with the assistant are anonymous, which it says helps protect the owner’s privacy.

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