Police disperse illegal tuned cars rally in Limburg

Police in the Carma zone prevented an illegal car-tuning gathering in Opglabbeek, Oudsbergen, Limburg province, shortly after midnight on Saturday night.

Police received a report that drivers of modified cars were gathering at the industrial estate on Weg naar Zwartberg. By then, about 50 vehicles had already arrived, local police said on Sunday.

Officers from neighbouring police zones, including Lanaken-Maasmechelen, Maasland and Noord-Limburg, were called in to assist.

Police spoke to those present and instructed the drivers to leave the area. The motorists complied without incident and left calmly.

Officers then monitored the area for some time to make sure the cars had actually left Oudsbergen. Among the modified vehicles were several with German number plates.

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