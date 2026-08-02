Moscow restaurant explodes, Russia claims it as "brutal act of terrorism"

People stand next to the fenced terrace of a restaurant in Moscow on August 2, 2026, the day after a blast. An explosion on August 1, 2026 at a Moscow restaurant. Credit: AFP / Belga

Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has described the bombing at a restaurant in the Russian capital as a “brazen terrorist act”, after three people were killed and more than 20 injured.

Sobyanin said on Sunday that those responsible would be found and punished. In a post on Telegram, he also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The explosion happened on Saturday at 20:10 local time near a summer bar in Moscow.

According to preliminary reports, a woman brought a bomb to the venue. When a security guard refused her entry, the device was detonated.

The woman, the guard and a regular customer were killed in the blast. More than 20 other people were injured.

Some sources briefly reported that five people had died, but Moscow authorities said on Sunday afternoon that the death toll stood at three.

Many details of the attack remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. One of the most shared speculations online was that the woman targeted a private celebration for birthday of Alexandr Chaiko, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

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