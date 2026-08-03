Brussels scraps support measures for businesses due to budget pressures

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Brussels-Capital Regional Government is suspending several support measures for Brussels businesses from 12 August because of budget pressures.

The decision prompted criticism from UNIZO Brussels, which represents entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals. The organisation believes the change was not communicated in good time.

UNIZO Brussels said on Monday that the suspended measures cover training and validation of competences, consultancy, including transition and transfer support, recruitment and co-working.

According to the organisation, investment grants, digitalisation support and start-up aid will remain in place, as the region is redirecting its remaining funds towards those schemes.

“The substance of the decision is open to discussion: protecting investment support within a tight budget is a defensible choice. The approach, however, is far less so,” said UNIZO Brussels expert Julie Huntz.

Huntz said the timing was particularly problematic. "A measure announced on 31 July and coming into effect on 12 August leaves entrepreneurs a mere twelve summer days to respond. Anyone who had planned to do so after the holidays now finds themselves facing a closed door."

According to Huntz, the social partners were not involved at all in the decision to scrap the support measures beforehand. This, she argued, results in "a decision which may be justifiable in substance, but which, in its form, shows little respect for those who have to work with it".

UNIZO Brussels said applications submitted before 12 August would still be assessed under the current rules.

The organisation urged businesses considering an application for one of the affected grants to submit their file as soon as possible.

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