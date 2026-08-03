Federal pensions helpline to no longer be free from September

Illustrative image of a person making a phone call. Credit: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Belgium’s special pensions helpline will switch from the free 1765 number to the standard landline number 02/225.17.65 on 1 September, the Federal Pensions Service said on Monday.

The service itself will not change, the agency said. People will still be able to contact the relevant institutions for questions or help with their pension file.

Opening hours will also remain the same: Monday to Friday, from 08:30 to 12:00.

The Federal Pensions Service said the change was driven by the cost of maintaining the 1765 number. Although free for callers for many years, it costs the institutions responsible for it more than €1 million a year.

Switching to a standard number is expected to generate significant savings.

The service said the impact on most callers should be limited. Calls to a fixed-line number beginning with 02 are generally included in most fixed and mobile phone plans, or charged at the rate of a local call.

A broad information campaign will be launched during the summer to inform the public and local partners in time.

From 1 September, anyone still dialling 1765 will hear a recorded message directing them to the new number.

Callers waiting in the queue on 02/225.17.65 will be able to leave a voicemail message so that an information officer can call them back later.

The Federal Pensions Service also reminded citizens that information remains available via the websites mypension.be and reformedespensions.be, by post, or by making an appointment.

Related News