Man in critical condition after falling off statue in Antwerp's Grote Markt

Illustration picture shows the Brabofountain in front of the city hall in Antwerpen. Credit: Belga/Thijs Vanderstappen

A 22-year-old man is still in a critical condition after falling from the statue of Brabo on Antwerp’s Grote Markt last weekend.

This was reported by Het Laatste Nieuws on Tuesday, and the local police have confirmed the news.

Footage circulating online reportedly showed a young man falling onto the rocks under the statue after he lost his balance.

"The accident happened in the early hours of 1 August, shortly before 3:30 am,” said the local police.

“It is true that someone climbed onto the statue and fell from a great height. The young man was taken to hospital in a critical condition."

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