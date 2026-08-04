Couple in their 30s found dead in Bruges in unclear circumstances

Bruges. Credit: Rita Alves / The Brussels Times

Two people, a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were found dead at their home in Bruges on Monday, with the circumstances of their deaths still unclear.

Emergency services were called at about 18:00 to a property in Berkenstraat in Sint-Pieters, a district of Bruges, following a report that had "caused concern".

The woman and man were found lifeless inside the house, and nothing could be done to save them.

The Bruges division of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a judicial investigation led by an investigating judge.

On Monday evening, forensic investigators and a medical examiner attended the scene to carry out the necessary examinations.

The exact cause of death has not yet been established. An autopsy and toxicology tests will be carried out as part of the investigation.

According to local residents, it was one of the children the parents found lifeless, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

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