Two young Belgian hikers struck by lightning in French Pyrenees

Cirque of Gavarnie, Haute-Pyrénées, France. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two young Belgian hikers were struck by lightning during a trek in the French Pyrenees on Monday, according to the newspaper La Dépêche.

One suffered cardiac arrest, and both were admitted to hospital, a source close to the investigation told the French news agency AFP on Tuesday.

A group of around 15 people were caught in a thunderstorm in the commune of Cauterets at around 15:30 on Monday.

Two hikers were struck by lightning. A 14-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital along with the other victim, a 21-year-old man. Their condition remains critical.

The Tarbes Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation, which has been entrusted to the High Mountain Gendarmerie (PGHM) in Pierrefitte-Nestalas.

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