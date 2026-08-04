Belgium officially in second national heatwave of the year as country swelters in high temperatures

People taking a sun bath at the Houtdok pictured during the heatwave in Gent, Tuesday 23 June 2026. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium is officially experiencing its second nationwide heatwave of the year, with 30.1°C recorded in Uccle on Tuesday afternoon, according to Royal Meteorological Institute forecaster David Dehenauw.

Dehenauw said on X that the current heatwave began last Tuesday, 28 July. He expects it to end on Thursday or Friday, when temperatures are likely to fall below 25°C.

30,1 degrés à Uccle: deuxième vague de chaleur belge de 2026, depuis 28/7, mais se terminera jeudi ou vendredi quand la tmax sera en dessous de 25 degrés. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) August 4, 2026

"30.1 degrees in Uccle: Belgium’s second heatwave of 2026, which began on 28 July, but is set to end on Thursday or Friday when the maximum temperature will fall below 25 degrees."

The Royal Meteorological Institute defines a nationwide heatwave as a period of at least five consecutive days with minimum temperatures of 25°C or more in Uccle, including at least three days reaching 30°C or above.

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