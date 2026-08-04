Opening of new asylum reception centre in Uccle suspended again

Illustration of Uccle centre. Credit: Belga Photo/Paul-Henri Verlooy

Samusocial suspended the move-in operations at the future Fedasil centre on Rue Beeckman in Uccle on Tuesday following a new court ruling, the organisation said, confirming a report in Le Soir.

Ten families who had already moved in must return to the Koekelberg centre, which Samusocial considers to be unfit for habitation.

This 230-place centre was originally due to open on 14 July to accommodate applicants for international protection transferred from Koekelberg.

The move had been suspended following an appeal lodged by local residents challenging, amongst other things, compliance with town planning regulations.

A decision on the merits of the case was expected at the end of July, but the judge recused herself from the case for medical reasons. A new interim hearing has been scheduled for 5 August before a different judge.

On Monday, believing that the first order had expired on 31 July, Samusocial began settling in the first residents.

The municipality of Uccle then condemned this move, arguing that it was taking place before a judge had ruled and that it failed to comply with the first order.

According to Samusocial, a new application filed by local residents on Monday led to a fresh order suspending the centre’s opening from Tuesday until a new court decision is made. The organisation was only notified of this application at 20:00 on Monday.

Samusocial states that it respects this court decision, whilst regretting it. "The proceedings are taking an unusually long time given the mission entrusted to us," says its chief executive, Sarah de Liamchine. "The financial and, above all, human impact is enormous," she adds.

Finally, the organisation points out that, in its view, the order issued on 3 August confirms that the previous ban was only valid until 31 July.

It therefore considers that the new residents who moved in from 3 August onwards "were acting lawfully" and were not in breach of any court order.

On Tuesday, Samusocial called out the Federal Government's recently-announced elimination of 1,000 reception places for asylum seekers in Brussels.

"It is essential to reconsider these closures: neither the people welcomed and supported by our services, nor the workers in the social, health and fight against homelessness sectors can or must bear the violent consequences of federal arbitrations taken without no prior consultation with them," the organisation said.

It also launched a petition and has called for a demonstration on Tuesday August 18, at 17:30, Place de l’Albertine, 1000 Bruxelles.

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