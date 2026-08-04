Accountancy firm threatens to sue Belgian Ministry of Finance over problems with VAT returns

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Weeks after problems with the online platform for personal taxes forced the government to extend the deadline to file them, the Ministry of Finance is being held liable by the accountancy firm FiscoSurplus.

According to FiscoSurplus, there are "structural problems" with the VAT returns.

The government has eight days to address their concerns, with the Royal Association of Accountants and Tax Advisers of Belgium (RAATAB) explaining that multiple tax advisors have received complaints from clients about overdue VAT payments. These clients were contacted about late payments despite allegedly having paid VAT on time for the second quarter of the year.

“The tone of the letter is particularly threatening. Business owners are given barely 48 hours to settle their so-called VAT debt,” says the RAATAB. In addition, they criticise the wasted time “spent checking and rectifying a problem for which they bear no responsibility whatsoever."

The trade association is calling on the Ministry of Fiance to identify the cause of the error and resolve it structurally, and to immediately withdraw all unjustified payment demands. It is also arguing that businesses concerned should be clearly informed that they should not expect to be charged late payment interest or fines.

FiscoSurplus has gone a step further and sent a notice of default to the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. Without a “full rectification”, the accountancy firm is threatening to claim damages and, if necessary, to bring proceedings before court.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed on Tuesday that it had experienced technical problems in the processing of certain VAT payments and advances. It is reported that around 190,000 payment notifications were sent out incorrectly as a result.

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