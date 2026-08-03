Companies not yet fined for not joining Peppol e-invoice network

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Belgium’s Finance Ministry has not yet fined companies that have still not joined the Peppol e-invoicing network, saying it is currently favouring a constructive approach.

Belgian VAT-registered businesses have been required to connect to the Peppol network since 1 January 2026, according to the Federal Public Service Finance.

Sanctions were due to start on 1 April for companies that had not complied. However, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday that fines have so far not been necessary because the administration prefers a “constructive dialogue”.

By mid-July, 89% of Belgian VAT-registered businesses, or 1,059,335 companies, were already using the platform.

The ministry said uptake is nearing a natural ceiling of about 90%, as a small share of VAT-registered businesses do not carry out business-to-business transactions.

It estimates that at most 1% of businesses, around 12,000 companies, still need to join the network.

The ministry described the rollout as a “fantastic success”.

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