Elderly man seriously injured in bus accident in Leuven

Illustration image. Credit: Belga/Elias Rom

A 75-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a bus at Leuven station.

The accident happened at about 18:45 near the bus platforms outside the station. The man was struck by the bus, and both his legs were trapped underneath the vehicle.

How the accident could have happened is still unclear.

An ambulance and a mobile emergency care team treated him at the scene before taking him to the University Hospital Gasthuisberg.

Leuven police have opened an investigation to establish the exact cause of the accident; the bus driver tested negative for alcohol.

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