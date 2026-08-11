Three of the best spots to watch the 2026 solar eclipse in Brussels

A partial solar eclipse, seen in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels will witness the largest solar eclipse visible from Belgium since 1999 on Wednesday, 12 August. While the sun will not be completely covered in the capital, up to 90% of it will disappear behind the Moon.

The phenomenon will begin around 19:18, when the Moon starts moving in front of the sun. The eclipse will reach its peak about an hour later, with the sun around 90% covered, before ending at approximately 21:05.

Those hoping to witness a total eclipse will have to travel further south, particularly to Spain, where the path of totality will pass. In Brussels, however, the event will still offer an impressive view provided spectators choose the right location.

A clear view towards the west is essential

The main challenge for Brussels residents will be finding an unobstructed view of the horizon. The eclipse will occur shortly before sunset, meaning buildings and other obstacles could easily block the spectacle.

Because of Brussels’ dense urban landscape and many high-rise buildings, experts recommend heading towards the city’s outskirts.

Three Brussels locations recommended

According to Bruzz, three spots stand out as the best places in the capital region to observe the eclipse:

The Saint-Gilles cemetery in Uccle, where the open landscape offers a favourable view towards the west. Although the cemetery closes at 16:00, nearby Rue du Bourdon also provides viewing opportunities.

The Zavelenberg nature reserve in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, offering a more open environment away from dense urban development.

The field at La Trèflerie farm in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, another location with a wide horizon suitable for watching the sunset eclipse.

Other possible viewing spots include Bruynpark on the border between Neder-Over-Heembeek and Vilvoorde, Anne Frank Park in Haren, Scheutbos Park in Molenbeek and Laarbeekbos near Jette. However, conditions will be less favourable than at the three recommended locations.

For an even better view, astronomy enthusiasts are advised to leave Brussels altogether. Areas such as Grimbergen, Zaventem and Wemmel offer significantly better conditions.

A special night for astronomy lovers

The eclipse will coincide with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, making Wednesday evening particularly special for sky watchers. The MIRA Observatory in Grimbergen is organising a dedicated observation evening, expecting large crowds.

The Royal Observatory of Belgium will also move its solar telescopes from Uccle to the Humain Radio Astronomy Station near Marche-en-Famenne, which will exceptionally open its doors to the public. The Planetarium in Laeken, however, will remain closed that evening, as many staff members will themselves be travelling abroad to observe the total eclipse in Spain.

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