Prime Minister De Wever tributes Marcinelle disaster with video

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 02 July 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Saturday commemorated the Bois du Cazier mining disaster in Marcinelle, near Charleroi, marking 70 years since 262 miners were killed in the deadliest mining accident in Belgian history.

In a video posted on X, the N-VA leader paid tribute to the victims and their families, drawing on the work of Italian writer Carlo Levi.

De Wever referred to Levi’s account of poor southern Italians who left their homes because they saw no future and had few job opportunities. He also described the harsh conditions faced by migrant workers, who laboured alongside Belgians in an ageing mine.

“On 8 August 1956, disaster struck mercilessly,” he said. “A fire deep in the shaft cut them off from the world above.” He also recalled the anguish of the days that followed and the despair of the bereaved families.

Among those killed were 136 Italians and 95 Belgians. The disaster left a deep mark on Hainaut, Belgium, Italy and the rest of Europe.

In the message accompanying the video, De Wever said that, 70 years on, it remains important to keep the memory of the victims alive and to remember all the families affected by the tragedy.

He also said the Marcinelle disaster shook both Belgium and Europe, and led to stricter safety rules and labour standards. “It is a legacy we must protect every day,” he said.

In the video, De Wever linked the disaster to more recent fatal workplace accidents in Belgium. He said recent fires on building sites in Antwerp and Brussels, which claimed several lives, were a reminder that workers’ safety must never be taken for granted.

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