Warm Sunday ends streak of sunny days in Belgium

People enjoying the good weather in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Sunday will be sunny and warmer across Belgium, with temperatures reaching 26°C in the Ardennes and up to 32°C inland, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

During the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop and could bring an isolated shower south of the Sambre and Meuse.

Sunday evening and into the night will remain clear to lightly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will stay mild, with lows of 15°C to 20°C.

On Monday, cloud cover will increase for a time, with a slight chance of a shower in the north-east of the country.

Temperatures on Monday will range from 23°C on the coast to 27°C or 28°C in central areas, rising to 30°C in Belgian Lorraine.

Tuesday will stay dry and largely sunny, although northern areas may see some cloud, especially in the morning.

It will be slightly cooler, with highs of 23°C on the coast, 23°C to 25°C in central Belgium, and locally 27°C to 28°C in the south-east.

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