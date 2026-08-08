Temperatures creep above 30°C by end of weekend

People apply sunscreen on a sunny day. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs.

Saturday will be warm and sunny, with highs of 25C in the High Ardennes, 26°C on the coast, 27°C to 28°C in many areas and up to 29°C in Gaume.

Thin high cloud will drift across the sky at times during the day. Winds will be light from the east or variable, before a moderate north-easterly sea breeze develops along the coast in the afternoon.

This evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear to lightly clouded, with some high cloud still present. Temperatures will fall to between 8°C and 16°C, while light north-easterly winds become variable overnight.

The heat will build further on Sunday. Highs will range from 27°C on the coast and in the High Ardennes to 30°C or 31°C across many other regions.

Sunny weather will continue, although some thin high cloud will pass through at times and a few cumulus clouds may develop inland. Winds will stay light and variable before turning westerly, becoming occasionally moderate in the west.

Monday will be sunny with some cumulus cloud developing. Conditions should remain largely dry, although a brief isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures on Monday will reach 24°C on the coast, 26°C in the High Ardennes and 28°C to 29°C in central areas and Gaume. Light south-westerly winds will strengthen and turn northerly.

Tuesday will stay sunny, with occasional patches of high cloud. Temperatures will ease back temporarily, with highs of around 23°C or 24°C in most regions and 26°C in Gaume, while winds will be light to moderate from the north-east.

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