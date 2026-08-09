Children's camp cut short by raging virus outbreak

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Members of a Chiro youth camp from Machelen in East Flanders are returning home several days early after dozens of children fell ill, Chirojeugd Vlaanderen confirmed on Sunday.

The group of about 170 children had been staying at a camp in Luxembourg province and had been due to remain there until Tuesday. Instead, they are returning on Sunday.

“Almost all the children have recovered. Across the whole camp, there were around 70 to 80 cases of illness,” said Chirojeugd Vlaanderen spokesperson Marij Germijns. Camp leaders took several children to a doctor and also sought advice from the organisation.

It was then decided that returning home early would be the best option. The cause of the illness remains unclear, although it may have been a virus.

There had been suggestions that norovirus was involved, but Germijns said that had not been confirmed.

The group is now returning to Machelen, a district of Zulte. Germijns said it was “of course not a nice ending to what was undoubtedly a lovely and enjoyable camp,” but added that leaders had been advised to organise a fitting closing activity at home, such as a campfire.

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