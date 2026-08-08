West Nile virus claims over 200 European victims

A Culex mosquito and micrograph of West Nile virus particles.© Wikimedia Commons

At least 241 people in the European Union have been infected with West Nile virus since the start of the transmission season, according to the latest weekly figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The ECDC said in its report published on Friday that the data cover cases recorded up to and including Wednesday. The transmission season runs roughly from June to November.

Italy has reported the highest number of infections, with 139 cases. Greece follows with 61.

Cases have also been recorded in Spain, with 17 infections, North Macedonia with 13, Romania with six, France with four and Germany with one.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquito bites and primarily infects birds, but humans and other mammals can also become infected.

Most human infections, around 80%, cause no symptoms. About 19% of infected people develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, about 1%, patients develop serious complications such as encephalitis or meningitis. Most human infections occur between July and September, when mosquitoes are most active.

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