Electricity grid operators prepared for impact of solar eclipse

Illustration picture shows solar panels. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Europe’s electricity grid operators say Wednesday’s solar eclipse will not disrupt power supplies, despite a temporary drop in solar generation.

The eclipse is expected to affect solar power-generated electricity. In clear skies, solar generation across continental Europe could fall by 9.7 gigawatts, according to Entso-e, the association of European high-voltage grid operators.

Belgian grid operator Elia said the impact is fully predictable and that transmission system operators have prepared for it in advance. “We are confident. The electricity will not be cut off,” said Elia spokesperson Carolien Pouleyn on Monday.

Elia said the fall in output from solar panels would be offset by higher generation from other sources, such as gas-fired power stations or battery energy storage, as well as by a slight reduction in demand from large industrial users. This should allow electricity supply and demand to remain aligned throughout the event.

Additionally, the eclipse will take place in the evening, when electricity production from solar panels is already declining.

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