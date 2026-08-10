Brussels humanitarian hub closes for two days amid budget cuts

Picture taken during a press conference on the occasion of the five years of existence of the Humanitarian Hub in Brussels in 2022. Credit: Belga/Gaelle Poncelet

The Humanitarian Hub in Brussels is exceptionally closing its daytime reception and support services on 10 and 11 August amid challenges related to chronic understaffing, budget cuts and rising humanitarian needs.

The three organisations in the consortium — Médecins du Monde, BelRefugees and the Belgian Red Cross — announced the temporary closure on Monday.

Interim co-ordinator Christa Matthys said the decision was difficult but necessary after several weeks of chronic staff shortages. She said teams could no longer guarantee satisfactory conditions for the safety, wellbeing and support of both the people using the service and staff.

The Hub said it has lost 50% of its funding since April 2026, resulting in its workforce being cut in half.

In mid-July, Médecins du Monde had already suspended individual medical consultations at the site because there were not enough staff, following several cases of burnout. An average of 120 consultations a month had been carried out there in the first half of the year.

At the same time, the organisations said demand for family accommodation has been increasing. The Hub recorded 84 such requests in July, the highest monthly figure of 2026 and the highest level since September 2025.

According to the consortium, almost one in two families was left without an accommodation solution by the end of the day.

BelRefugees also said 1,550 people are currently on the waiting list to access its centres. The organisations also pointed to the federal government’s announcement in July that 1,000 reception places in Brussels would be cut.

During the two-day closure, teams will remain on site to distribute food and prepare for the resumption of activities.

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