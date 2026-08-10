Belgium to issue new state bonds in September

Credit: Canva

Belgium’s Debt Agency said on Monday that its next state bonds will be issued on 4 September.

State bonds allow people to lend money to the Belgian Government for a determined number of years. In exchange, the State then repays the initial loan to lenders with interest.

Investors can subscribe to the bonds from Wednesday 26 August to Thursday 3 September through placement institutions, and from 26 August to 3 September through the Securities Ledger service.

Two types of State bonds will be offered to the public: a one-year bond running from 4 September 2026 to 2027, and a 10-year bond running from 4 September 2026 to 2036.

The Debt Agency traditionally issues state bonds four times a year, typically in March, June, September and December.

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