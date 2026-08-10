Tuesday, 11 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgium to issue new state bonds in September

Monday, 10 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgium to issue new state bonds in September
Credit: Canva

Belgium’s Debt Agency said on Monday that its next state bonds will be issued on 4 September.

State bonds allow people to lend money to the Belgian Government for a determined number of years. In exchange, the State then repays the initial loan to lenders with interest.

Investors can subscribe to the bonds from Wednesday 26 August to Thursday 3 September through placement institutions, and from 26 August to 3 September through the Securities Ledger service.

Two types of State bonds will be offered to the public: a one-year bond running from 4 September 2026 to 2027, and a 10-year bond running from 4 September 2026 to 2036.

The Debt Agency traditionally issues state bonds four times a year, typically in March, June, September and December.

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