Yellow heat warning extended to Sunday across Belgium

Two people pictured during the June 2026 heatwave in Ghent. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

Belgium’s yellow heat warning, in force since last Saturday, has been extended to Sunday 16 August, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said on Tuesday.

The warning was issued for most of the country, with the coast being the exception as it will remain under a green code on Tuesday and Saturday.

Although temperatures are expected to dip slightly on Tuesday, the RMI said the respite will be temporary.

Maximum temperatures will still remain close to or above 25°C, before rising again from Wednesday.

In many regions, temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed 30°C from tomorrow, the institute said.

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