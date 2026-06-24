Heatstroke and heat exhaustion: What are they and what should you look out for?

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With scorching temperatures expected across the country for at least the rest of the week, there is a higher risk that people in Belgium will experience heat-related health issues.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can put the human body under significant stress as it tries to cool itself down.

The additional work and the risk of dehydration can lead to heat-related illnesses or the exacerbation of underlying health issues, including cardiovascular diseases or diabetes.

Among the most commonly discussed heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

How to respond to heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness. While it typically does not require emergency medical assistance, it does need to be treated promptly to prevent further complications.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion tend to be similar for adults and children. A person with heat exhaustion is usually very thirsty and sweaty and may feel tired, dizzy, and irritable. They can develop a headache, feel nauseous, feel cramps in their stomach, arms or legs, and may look paler and have clammy skin.

If someone has signs of heat exhaustion, they need to cool down and be given fluids.

It is recommended that they move to a cool place, remove unnecessary clothing and use fans or sponges with cold water to cool down their skin. Cold packs wrapped in a cloth can also help a person cool down if they are placed under their armpits or neck.

A person with heat exhaustion should usually be able to cool down and start feeling better within 30 minutes. If not, the condition may have developed into heatstroke.

How to respond to heatstroke?

Heatstroke is considered a life-threatening medical emergency. It is caused when the body overheats and cannot maintain a healthy temperature, which can lead to organ damage or even death.

Symptoms of heatstroke include having a very high body temperature (40°C or higher), fast breathing, fast heart rate, feeling confused and restless and having dry and hot skin and no sweating. Heatstroke can also cause seizures and loss of consciousness.

If a person has developed heatstroke, it is important to call the medical emergency services immediately.

While waiting for the assistance of the medical professionals or for an ambulance to arrive, it is typically recommended to try to cool the person down by removing excessive clothing, using fans, wet sponges and wet cloths.

Staying cool

On Monday, the Brussels Fire Brigade shared a series of tips to remain cool during the heatwave, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Among the recommendations is drinking water regularly, avoiding significant physical activity, and wearing light-coloured lightweight clothing. Other tips from authorities include wearing hats outside, wearing sunscreen and avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

Brussels residents are further recommended to keep their homes cool by closing windows when it is hotter outside and ventilating their homes when the temperatures drop. Turning off electrical devices and lights can keep temperatures lower at home.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to check in with isolated individuals and more vulnerable neighbours, relatives or acquaintances, to help prevent possible health emergencies.

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